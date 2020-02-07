Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.09. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after acquiring an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Adient by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

