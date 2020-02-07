EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. EVO Payments has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 in the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

