Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPAY. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.57 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

