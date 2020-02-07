Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Hold

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,728 shares of company stock worth $1,349,311. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

