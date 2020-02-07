NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to at Loop Capital

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

