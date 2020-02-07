Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

