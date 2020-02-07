Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

