Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

