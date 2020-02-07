Wells Fargo & Co Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $182.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

CB stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $464,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

