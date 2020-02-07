Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insmed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.