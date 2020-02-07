Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Btu Metals earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Btu Metals stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Btu Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Btu Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

