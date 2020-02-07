United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by China International Capital

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at China International Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

