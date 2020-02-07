Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $5,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

