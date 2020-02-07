TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. TCG BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 39.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.