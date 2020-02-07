Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 275.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

