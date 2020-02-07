$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to announce sales of $830,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $650,000.00. Outlook Therapeutics reported sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.07. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

