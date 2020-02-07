$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to post sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $42.59 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year sales of $156.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.77 million to $157.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.03 million, with estimates ranging from $166.12 million to $173.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KVH Industries.

A number of brokerages have commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $621,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

