Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DSP Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for DSP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.34 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

