Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 136,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

