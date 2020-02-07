Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

