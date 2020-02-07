Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CPT stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

