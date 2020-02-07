Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.14.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $314.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.23 and a 200 day moving average of $313.64. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $271.58 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total transaction of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

