LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 106,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

