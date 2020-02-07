Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will earn $10.51 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,476.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,285.09. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

