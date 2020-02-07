Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

IT opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. Gartner has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

