Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.51 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.82 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,014.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,285.21. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

