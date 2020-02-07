Brokers Set Expectations for First of Long Island Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

First of Long Island stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $646.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

