Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 79,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.