Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

NBIX opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,063,704. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

