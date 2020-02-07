Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €49.84 ($57.95) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.18. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.