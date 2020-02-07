Barclays Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.39 ($12.08).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.78 ($12.53) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.18.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

