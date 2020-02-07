Barclays Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.39 ($12.08).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.78 ($12.53) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

