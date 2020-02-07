Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €34.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

FRA DWNI opened at €38.18 ($44.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.25. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

