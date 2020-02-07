Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

FRA:FPE opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

