Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

FRA:FPE opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.11.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

