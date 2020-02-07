DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €139.68 ($162.42).

HNR1 stock opened at €184.40 ($214.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €160.23. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

