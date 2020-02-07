Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €133.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €133.00 ($154.65) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.68 ($162.42).

HNR1 stock opened at €184.40 ($214.42) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.23.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

