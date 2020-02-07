Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.11 ($133.84).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €111.00 ($129.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.63. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

