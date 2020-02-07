Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PBI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

