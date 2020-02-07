Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €127.00 ($147.67) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €108.68 ($126.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.34. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.