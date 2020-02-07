Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ingevity Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

