Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

TSE:CWB opened at C$33.53 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.59 million.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

