ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating and set a target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.23 ($13.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.94. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

