Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

