Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

