Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €132.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €132.00 ($153.49) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE stock opened at €108.68 ($126.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.34. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.