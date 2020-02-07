Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $16.37. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Knowles shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 50,355 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 117.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knowles by 98.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 217,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 33.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

