Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 87,550,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 16,271,051 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

