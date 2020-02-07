QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 17.7% After Analyst Upgrade

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QuinStreet traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $14.82, 2,040,621 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 491,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $22,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1,273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 211,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 148,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

