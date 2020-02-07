Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $34.87. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qiagen shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 108,426 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $121,168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,600,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Qiagen by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qiagen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 505,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

