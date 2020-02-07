Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 33462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.30 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

