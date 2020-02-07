Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 3913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Trueblue alerts:

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $868.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trueblue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.